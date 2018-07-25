Update: Spences Bridge wildfire now under control

Evacuation Alerts in the area have been rescinded to All Clear.

BC Wildfire Service A fire is currently burning near Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge.

UPDATE: 4 p.m. July 25

The BC Wildfire service reports that the wildfire north of Spences Bridge is considered under control, with crews now patrolling for hotspots. No houses were lost, but several outbuildings were destroyed.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has rescinded the Evacuation Alerts issued for Spences Bridge and area to All Clear, as the fire no longer poses an imminent risk of danger to life and health.

—

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. July 24

The wildfire north of Spences Bridge is holding at 83 hectares, and a BC Wildfire Service spokesperson says that additional resources have been called in.

A crew of 20 firefighters was on site throughout the night, and an additional 23 personnel arrived earlier today. The spokesperson says that things are looking “really good”.

No structures are believed to have been lost.

An Evacuation Alert is still in place for Spences Bridge

—

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m. July 24

Highway 1 at Spences Bridge has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic with an escort pilot car. Drivers are advised to expect delays.

The highway is subject to closure at any time due to fire. A fire assessment is in progress.

Residents of properties on Evacuation Alert should be prepared to depart on short notice. For information about properties on Alert, go to the TNRD website at www.tnrd.ca.

—

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

The wildfire north of Spences Bridge has grown to 80 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Nicole Bonnett was on scene this evening and says the crew of 32 personnel had a successful evening battling the blaze. Approximately 20 firefighters will stay on scene overnight.

Bonnett says this region has high grasses and sage brush which is considered a “flash fuel” and therefore the fire initially moved quickly.

Evacuation Orders issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District have been downgraded to Alerts.

Three helicopters were also fighting the fire today, along with heavy equipment on the ground.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is suspected to be human caused.

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions.

—

ORIGINAL:

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to a new wildfire just north of Spences Bridge. There are ground crews and air support on site.

The fire was discovered on July 23, and is currently estimated at 0.40 hectares. A BC Wildfire Services spokesperson says that the fire was human-caused.

This fire is burning adjacent to Highway 1 and as a result the highway is closed in both directions. For up to date information regarding highway closures, please visit http://www.drivebc.ca/.



editorial@accjournal.ca

