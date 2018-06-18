UPDATE: Suspect sought in car theft

RCMP surround a suspected stolen vehicle behind the Shops at Polson Mall, which the spike belt was deployed upon Monday afternoon while the suspect reportedly fled on foot. (Kerry Hutter photo)

UPDATED:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were able to recover a stolen vehicle on Monday after the driver had failed to stop for the North Okanagan RCMP in Ashton Creek and Lumby.

On Monday, just before 1 p.m., officers from North Okanagan RCMP attended a location in Ashton creek at the request of Kelowna RCMP to recover a stolen vehicle. Upon police arrival, the stolen vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed on Trinity Road towards Lumby. Lumby and Vernon RCMP joined in the efforts to locate the vehicle which was later spotted abandoned near Polson Park in Vernon.

The male suspect fled the area on foot prior to police arrival and was not located. As a result, the RCMP Air Services unit and a Police Dog Service unit were deployed. After a thorough search of the area, the RCMP did not locate the suspect.

“Although no arrest was made, the RCMP are confident that the driver of the suspect vehicle will be identified and the investigation into this matter is ongoing and the driver is facing multiple charges including; Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police, Possession of Stolen Property,” says Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

RCMP stopped a suspected stolen vehicle behind the Shops at Polson mall Monday afternoon.

All tires on the white, two-door car were blown out as it sat parked in front of a dumpster behind the movie theatre.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot as RCMP were seen circling the area, including Polson Park.

