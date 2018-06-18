RCMP surround a suspected stolen vehicle behind the Shops at Polson Mall, which the spike belt was deployed upon Monday afternoon while the suspect reportedly fled on foot. (Kerry Hutter photo)

UPDATE: Suspect sought in car theft

Stolen vehicle flees scene in Ashton Creek, found behind Polson Park in Vernon

UPDATED:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were able to recover a stolen vehicle on Monday after the driver had failed to stop for the North Okanagan RCMP in Ashton Creek and Lumby.

On Monday, just before 1 p.m., officers from North Okanagan RCMP attended a location in Ashton creek at the request of Kelowna RCMP to recover a stolen vehicle. Upon police arrival, the stolen vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed on Trinity Road towards Lumby. Lumby and Vernon RCMP joined in the efforts to locate the vehicle which was later spotted abandoned near Polson Park in Vernon.

The male suspect fled the area on foot prior to police arrival and was not located. As a result, the RCMP Air Services unit and a Police Dog Service unit were deployed. After a thorough search of the area, the RCMP did not locate the suspect.

“Although no arrest was made, the RCMP are confident that the driver of the suspect vehicle will be identified and the investigation into this matter is ongoing and the driver is facing multiple charges including; Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police, Possession of Stolen Property,” says Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

RCMP stopped a suspected stolen vehicle behind the Shops at Polson mall Monday afternoon.

All tires on the white, two-door car were blown out as it sat parked in front of a dumpster behind the movie theatre.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot as RCMP were seen circling the area, including Polson Park.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada
Next story
Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

Just Posted

Pumps run dry across the Central Okanagan

Kelowna, Peachland and West Kelowna all reporting gas shortages

UPDATE: Suspect sought in car theft

Stolen vehicle flees scene in Ashton Creek, found behind Polson Park in Vernon

West Kelowna teen remembered with honourary black belt

“To the kids who are struggling, I say reach out and just speak to somebody…”

Falkland artist favours, fights for fish

Lottie Kozak does all kinds of art; one of her favourite subjects, fish, is dwindling

The Westbank First Nation to be a fixture of Westside Daze

This Canada Day long weekend mark your calendars

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Falcons win series in Wenatchee

Kelowna takes 2 of 3 West Coast League games against the AppleSox

Tour rookie takes Golf BC Championship

Arizona’s George Cunnigham, 22, finished the Mackenzie Tour event in Kelowna at 20-under-par

Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada

More than one-third of deaths were in B.C.

Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Think tank says its ratings are fair to all schools, public and private

Former Somali child refugee fights to stay in Canada

Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi’s judicial review set for today in Halifax

U.S. border separations ripple through midterm campaigns

Several Republicans to break from President Donald Trump amid boarder separation issues

AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau

Perry Bellegarde insists he is not that close to the Liberals as elections looms

Three injured after industrial explosion in Newfoundland

The roof of the warehouse was blown off in the explosion near St. John’s

Most Read