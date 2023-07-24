Update: Traffic moving again on Highway 97 in West Kelowna after a crash

Few details are available

A crash at Gelltatly Road and Highway 97 has backed up traffic in West Kelowna. (Google Maps)

Update: 11:02 a.m.

Traffic is moving again on Highway 97 in West Kelowna after a crash at Gellatly Road earlier this morning.

Original

A crash at Gellatly Road and Highway 97 has snarled traffic in West Kelowna.

It is affecting the northbound lanes. Traffic is currently backed up to the Glenrosa overpass.

It is not known if anyone has been injured or how many vehicles are involved.

Capital News will update this story once more information is available.

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaEmergency callsmotor vehicle crash