UPDATE: Vernon fire sparked by lawnmower blade

A wildfire reported in the hills above Swan Lake Sunday was sparked by a rock and a blade.
A property owner was cutting thistles down with a large farm tractor mower when the fire started.
“A rock hit the blade and sparked and started a grass fire in the field she was mowing in,” BX Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey said.
Firefighters were called to the property above Old Kamloops Road around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
“She did a good job and built a guard with the tractor.”
Crews managed to douse the 100 square-foot blaze. BC Wildfire Service also responded but was not needed.
While it may seem unusual, these types of fires aren’t that uncommon.
“It happens usually a couple times a year,” said Wacey.
