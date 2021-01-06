UPDATE: Westlake Drive reopens after truck fire

The road is closed both ways

UPDATE: 11:46 a.m.

Westlake Drive has reopened for single-lane alternating traffic.

Fire crews at the scene said there were no injuries.

They said the owner of the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and started working on the truck when it suddenly caught on fire.

—

Westlake Drive is closed both ways after a truck fire this morning.

West Kelowna fire crews have already extinguished the fire, but the road is still closed. A detour is available near Rosewood Drive.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

More to come.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

