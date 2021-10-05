(Black Press file)

UPDATED: 1 dead after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Pilot, who was the lone occupant, was conducting heli-logging operations when the chopper crashed

One person has been killed in a helicopter crash on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver.

RCMP say the helicopter crashed around 2 p.m. Monday in an area near Killam Bay, at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, northeast of Sechelt.

Police say in a news release that witnesses in the area were first on the scene and while some of the debris was located, the pilot was not.

The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot, who was the lone occupant on the Kaman KMax helicopter, was conducting heli-logging operations when the chopper crashed into the inlet.

The coast guard, the coroners service and the worker safety agency, WorksafeBC, are all investigating the cause and will attempt to recover the helicopter, though police say that may take some time as the water in the area is believed to be more than 150 metres deep.

The helicopter’s website says the Kaman KMax is used for firefighting, military and defence, and logging because it can lift about 2,700 kilograms, more than its own weight.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Six Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured at ceremony

Helicopter crash

Previous story
Proposal calls for 8-storey rental apartment building in Rutland
Next story
Bomb squad removes suspicious object from Vernon alley

Just Posted

(GoFundMe)
Kelowna man needs support to transport beloved dog to Australia

The team sits ninth in Canada in the first U Sports ranking of the season after finishing in second place at the Vikes Invitational back on Sept. 25. (Contributed)
UBCO Heat women’s cross country team among top 10 programs in the country

The Okanagan Lake Dam pictured in 2019. (Okanagan WaterWise/Facebook)
Okanagan Lake Dam called ‘inadequate’ for flood mitigation

A photo of the drugs seized on the sailboat that was caught off the coast of Nova Scotia. (Photo: RCMP)
Kelowna man arrested after 500 kilos of cocaine found on boat near Nova Scotia