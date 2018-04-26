UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

The man killed in Thursday’s homicide outside the Parq Casino in Vancouver has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Thomas Schiller.

Schiller approached casino staff and asked for medical assistance around 1:30 a.m., police said. He was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

Investigators believe he’d likely been in some kind of altercation at Coopers’ Park, not far from the Cambie Street Bridge.

“Although this incident occurred very early Thursday morning, it’s not uncommon for people to be walking at all hours in this area,” says VPD Const.e Jason Doucette.

“It’s important that anyone, including people in their homes, who may have heard or seen a disturbance in the area around the time of the assault to call our detectives. The smallest piece of information could help solve this.”

No arrests have been made and investigators are still trying to determine what led to the victim’s death.

Anyone who may have been near Cooper’s Park, including along the sea wall, between midnight and 2 a.m. Thursday morning is asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

It is the city’s eighth homicide of 2018.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.
Next story
Former child watchdog to head UBC centre on residential schools

Just Posted

Beaver full of arrows found near Kelowna Yacht Club

The injured animal was found today by a Kelowna resident

Day of Mourning scheduled for tomorrow in Kelowna

Remember those who lost their lives in workplace accidents tomorrow

Mental health clinic opens in downtown Kelowna

Cedar Sage Health and Wellness Clinic is open Monday to Friday

Lake Country building permits generate more revenue than expected

The district keeps growing

Developers: New condos part of Kelowna’s housing solution

Glemore Central will be a 105 unit condominium project set for completion in 2019

Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Travis Fox gets three years in crash that killed two women

McKimm sentenced Fox to three years in a federal pen for each impaired driving causing death charge.

Trans-Canada Highway shut down east of Sicamous

Vehicle incident closes both directions of traffic

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Most Read