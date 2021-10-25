An Aquabus water taxi travels on False Creek as a person holds an umbrella while walking under fall foliage on the seawall, in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UPDATED: Powerful storm hits B.C. south coast, thousands without power, ferries cancelled

Weather office says gusts of 50 to 60 km/h were still expected into the evening

Wind warnings and special weather statements remain posted for Vancouver Island and British Columbia’s inner south coast, even as the region appeared to have dodged significant damage from a powerful storm.

Environment Canada says a rapidly deepening cyclone approached waters off the coast Saturday night and peak wind speeds of at least 100 km/h were reported at three locations off Vancouver Island on Sunday.

The weather office says winds were expected to subside by Monday afternoon, although gusts of 50 to 60 km/h were still expected into the evening.

Power was still out for thousands of people Monday afternoon on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast.

B.C. Ferries cancelled sailings to and from Vancouver Island until late Monday afternoon, with the expectation that the last few sailings for the day would be able to depart.

BC Ferries says in a statement that additional sailings will be added if the weather eases.

Two people died Sunday in Washington state as the same storm toppled a tree onto a vehicle in the Seattle area.

—The Canadian Press

Storm

