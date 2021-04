Close to 2,500 BC Hydro customers between Salmon River Road and Glenemma without power for several hours Sunday

A map on BC Hydro’s outage list on its website shows the region where power has been knocked out between Salmon Arm and Spallumcheen. (BC Hydro)

UPDATED 3:24 P.M. SUNDAY, APRIL 25: Power has been restored.

ORIGINAL STORY

Close to 2,500 customers are without power in the Shuswap and Spallumcheen regions Sunday afternoon, April 25.

BC Hydro’s outage map shows power is out from a stretch south of Salmon Arm to the Glenemma region between Armstrong and Falkland.

A crew is on-site.

The cause is under investigation.

