Upgrade for popular Kelowna beach access

Poplar Point improvements to cost $115,000

Access to a popular Kelowna beach access point is about to get a major upgrade.

Kelowna council has endorsed a $115,000 proposal to further develop the Poplar Point #1 Beach Access adjacent to Knox Mountain Park.

The access trail leads to a secluded lakefront beachfront that is the site of Paul’s Tomb and also cliff jumping off the rocky Okanagan Lake shoreline.

But the access path and entrance is unsigned and ambitious, and the trail itself is in need of improvements, according to a city manager report.

The anticipated upgrade work would include improving the trail and pathway steps, clean-up of the pebble-rock beach, install a garbage can, and improve fencing and signage.

The property is located at 264 Poplar Point Dr., which has a pullout that allows four-spaces for parking.

The topography is such that the park area has vertical separation and vegetation screening between the beach waterfront and the nearest neighbours.

“The primary appeal of this beach access is its natural beauty, therefore the proposed work would be minimal so as not to interfere with this,” stated the report.

Further improvements to the park site, as with many parks awaiting development completion in the city, is awaiting funding from the city’s 10-year parks capital plan, but in the interim the city feels improving access, particularly for waterfront parkland, will assist with increasing public use.

Previous story
B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers
Next story
Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Just Posted

Upgrade for popular Kelowna beach access

Poplar Point improvements to cost $115,000

Okanagan wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

Okanagan author holds book signing at Indigo

James Love is the author of the Wormhole Trilogy

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

Okanagan Safe Harbour ‘unsafe’ says Lake Country councillors

Coun. Bill Scarrow and Coun. Penny Gambell voiced their concerns at the council meeting

It’s more than a workout, it’s about community

SpinCo in Kelowna claims their exercises classes are more about fun and friends

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Jeanette Lambert

Coun. Jeanette Lambert is running again for the Carr’s Landing seat

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

Most Read