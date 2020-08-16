Upgraded access for historic Peachland schoolhouse

The $350,000 project undertaken by Peachland Historic School Accessible Plaza Society

A new building access plaza has been proposed for the historic Peachland schoolhouse on Beach Avenue.

The new addition, with an estimated cost of $350,000, would be geared to assist people in wheelchairs, scooters, pushing strollers or walking difficulties to enter and exit the building.

Ted Cave, representing the Peachland Historic School Accessible Plaza Society, presented the society’s concept to Peachland council on Tuesday (Aug. 11) to a generally positive response.

Two councillors, Keith Fielding and Terry Condon have given their assistance to help the society bring the plaza concept to reality.

“The current situation is inefficient for mobility challenged people and this proposal would improve the functionality of the front entrance to the building,” said Cave.

He told council the current access to the building, which also serves as the tourist visitor centre for Peachland, requires pulling staff aside when alerted by a bell to provide elevator assistance to allow mobility challenged people entry.

Cave said the preliminary drawing has been done and efforts to work on finalizing the planning details and fundraising to cover the cost from government grants, service club donations and other contributions.

“Nothing has been done formally yet in terms of fundraising but we envision a similar concept to what was done for the pier project,” Cave said.

He was looking at this point for support in principle for the project from the council, which was adopted last week, with a future hope that the municipality will waive any fees or development cost charges in the future as its contribution to the financial cost.

Coun. Pam Cunningham called the artistic design rendering “amazingly well thought out” and necessary addition to Peachland’s downtown.

