Upgrades ongoing at Kelowna’s airport

Upgrades to Kelowna International Airport’s Instrument Landing System are now underway. This system is responsible for providing aircraft guidance to the runway. As part of the upgrade, the existing system will be replaced with new state-of-the-art technology, according to the City of Kelowna in a news release.

These upgrades are necessary as part of Nav Canada’s national ILS replacement program and work is expected to be complete at the end of September 2018, the release said.

Poor weather conditions, such as fog, in conjunction with the system outage, could affect flights at YLW. In some cases, flights could be diverted to other airports or cancelled, during low visibility days. During this time, other navigation aids at the airport will remain operational to maximize aircraft access to the airport, the release said.

“Our priority is ensuring these upgrades are completed with minimal impacts to passengers,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “We are working closely with Nav Canada and the airlines to ensure the outage period is as short as possible.”

For more information about this project, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/development.


