Upper Fintry boil water notice rescinded

Water main break Sept. 27 led to precautionary notice

After consulting with Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has removed a precautionary boil water notice for residents served by the Upper Fintry, Shalal Road, Valley of the Sun Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Approximately 95 properties connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road were affected by the Boil Water Notice which began Sept. 27 due to a water main break.

The distribution system was isolated, repaired and flushed in order to eliminate any contaminated water.

No positive bacteriological results were found and all samples tested are within acceptable Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality.


