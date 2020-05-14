Upper Smith Creek Road temporary closure extended

Recreational users will still be able to access Glen Canyon Regional Park outside working hours

The road to the popular Smith Creek area for mountain bikers and hikers will continue to be closed in West Kelowna.

Upper Smith Creek Road, above Copper Ridge Drive, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday until May 29 to allow for subdivision-related work.

According to the City of West Kelowna, the closure had to be extended as crews have encountered significant rock that will require additional drilling and blasting.

The closure extension will last two more weeks and allow for crews to pour concrete curbs and pave the road during this time, which would remove the need for a future one-week closure to complete that work this fall.

Until May 29, crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles and local area residents only. Recreational users looking to access Glen Canyon Regional Park and the Crown land recreational trails above Smith Creek via Upper Smith Creek Road will not be able to do so during work hours.

Upper Smith Creek Road will still be open evenings and weekends, including remaining open Victoria Day, Monday, May 18.

The Copper Ridge Drive and Smith Creek Road intersection will also remain closed with the current detour route in place until approximately May 20 to allow for locating, upgrading and installing new underground utilities into the new Copper Ridge Drive extension area. Residents will continue to have access through the work zone.

The City of Wes Kelowna is also directing all users of the area to maintain safe social distancing of two meters when using all parks and trails.

