Image: Google Maps

Upper Smith Creek Road temporary closure extended

Recreational users will still be able to access Glen Canyon Regional Park outside working hours

The road to the popular Smith Creek area for mountain bikers and hikers will continue to be closed in West Kelowna.

Upper Smith Creek Road, above Copper Ridge Drive, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday until May 29 to allow for subdivision-related work.

According to the City of West Kelowna, the closure had to be extended as crews have encountered significant rock that will require additional drilling and blasting.

The closure extension will last two more weeks and allow for crews to pour concrete curbs and pave the road during this time, which would remove the need for a future one-week closure to complete that work this fall.

Until May 29, crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles and local area residents only. Recreational users looking to access Glen Canyon Regional Park and the Crown land recreational trails above Smith Creek via Upper Smith Creek Road will not be able to do so during work hours.

Upper Smith Creek Road will still be open evenings and weekends, including remaining open Victoria Day, Monday, May 18.

The Copper Ridge Drive and Smith Creek Road intersection will also remain closed with the current detour route in place until approximately May 20 to allow for locating, upgrading and installing new underground utilities into the new Copper Ridge Drive extension area. Residents will continue to have access through the work zone.

The City of Wes Kelowna is also directing all users of the area to maintain safe social distancing of two meters when using all parks and trails.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm to open this month

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HikingMountain biking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die
Next story
Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

Just Posted

Gas main upgrade on Old Okanagan Highway, expect delays

Work will start on May 19 between Reece Road and Gosset Road

Family films mistakenly sold at Kelowna garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Upper Smith Creek Road temporary closure extended

Recreational users will still be able to access Glen Canyon Regional Park outside working hours

Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm to open this month

Petting zoos are gearing up to open following phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic

Vernon man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

Human remains found in North Okanagan ID’ed as missing man from 2016

Vernon police were made aware of missing 60-year-old man in February, four years ago

Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry

“… It is ultimately the players who suffer,” said club president Iain MacIntyre.

Most Read