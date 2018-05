An upsidedown boat was found in Lake Country yesterday

A Lake Country boat owner may want to check on their boat on Okanagan Lake.

The District of Lake Country posted a photo Wednesday of an upsidedown boat found at the north end of Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour.

The boat appears to be attached to an orange buoy.

