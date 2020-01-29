Uptown Rutland Business Association announces new executive director

Karen Beaubier will assume her new role on Feb. 18

Karen Beaubier. (File)

Come next month, the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) will have a new face.

Karen Beaubier has been selected as URBA’s new executive director, assuming her new role on Feb. 18.

“Karen’s experience includes professionalism, management and operational skills as well as a commitment to assist businesses to grow and prosper during Rutland’s continued expansion,” said Dawn Thiessen, URBA’s president. “Karen’s fresh perspective will be a great asset when it comes to making an impact on future growth. Karen has a can-do attitude, solid communication skills as well as the leadership abilities to deliver what URBA needs to move forward.”

Beaubier is taking over the role for Laurel D’Andrea, who in December 2019 announced her departure to a new career as the executive director for the Kitimat Chamber of Commerce.

Beaubier formerly served as the executive director of the Greater Westside Board of Trade, which is now seeking a new candidate to fill the role.

READ MORE: Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

READ MORE: ‘The most stressful job I’ve ever loved’: URBA director announces resignation

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
“Before I Die” project launches in Kelowna
Next story
Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

Just Posted

Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco

Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright on Jan. 28

Development permit for future 33-storey downtown Kelowna hotel nears expiration

The company will be back before Kelowna council next month for a new development permit

Water quality advisory rescinded for Lakeview System users in West Kelowna

Since July of 2019, the city has been under at least one different water quality advisory/boil water notice

Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

Former executive director Karen Beaubier has taken a position with URBA

Uptown Rutland Business Association announces new executive director

Karen Beaubier will assume her new role on Feb. 18

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to close between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

Compost comeback in North Okanagan

City of Vernon councillors approve $27K Compost Bin Pilot Program Phase two

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

Most Read