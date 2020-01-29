Uptown Rutland Business Association announces new executive director

Karen Beaubier will assume her new role on Feb. 18

Come next month, the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) will have a new face.

Karen Beaubier has been selected as URBA’s new executive director, assuming her new role on Feb. 18.

“Karen’s experience includes professionalism, management and operational skills as well as a commitment to assist businesses to grow and prosper during Rutland’s continued expansion,” said Dawn Thiessen, URBA’s president. “Karen’s fresh perspective will be a great asset when it comes to making an impact on future growth. Karen has a can-do attitude, solid communication skills as well as the leadership abilities to deliver what URBA needs to move forward.”

Beaubier is taking over the role for Laurel D’Andrea, who in December 2019 announced her departure to a new career as the executive director for the Kitimat Chamber of Commerce.

Beaubier formerly served as the executive director of the Greater Westside Board of Trade, which is now seeking a new candidate to fill the role.

