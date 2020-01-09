Urgent and primary care centre officially opens in Kelowna

The centre opened on Thursday and will employ 22 full-time practitioner positions

Adrian Dix was at at the official opening today (Photo courtesy of Adrian Dix)

Healthcare just got more accessible for Kelowna residents.

B.C. minister of health Adrian Dix and others unveiled a new Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) on Thursday at the new location at 1141 Harvey Ave.

“The Kelowna UPCC will help connect more people in Central Okanagan communities with the health care they need,” said Dix.

READ MORE:Health minister announces new urgent care centre in Kelowna

“Thousands of area residents who currently lack a primary-care provider will benefit from increased access to same-day appointments for urgent needs.”

With the new building, 22 full-time nurses, social workers, respiratory therapists and other health-care providers will be working in the new space.

While Kelowna has a new urgent care centre, Dix said West Kelowna won’t be getting one anytime soon.

Since June of 2018, Interior Health has also opened up a UPCC in Kamloops and Vernon.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.