Adrian Dix was at at the official opening today (Photo courtesy of Adrian Dix)

Urgent and primary care centre officially opens in Kelowna

The centre opened on Thursday and will employ 22 full-time practitioner positions

Healthcare just got more accessible for Kelowna residents.

B.C. minister of health Adrian Dix and others unveiled a new Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) on Thursday at the new location at 1141 Harvey Ave.

“The Kelowna UPCC will help connect more people in Central Okanagan communities with the health care they need,” said Dix.

READ MORE:Health minister announces new urgent care centre in Kelowna

“Thousands of area residents who currently lack a primary-care provider will benefit from increased access to same-day appointments for urgent needs.”

With the new building, 22 full-time nurses, social workers, respiratory therapists and other health-care providers will be working in the new space.

While Kelowna has a new urgent care centre, Dix said West Kelowna won’t be getting one anytime soon.

Since June of 2018, Interior Health has also opened up a UPCC in Kamloops and Vernon.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rutland house fire leaves building severely damaged
Next story
New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Just Posted

West Kelowna searches for owners of two injured dogs

Three dogs were discovered wandering West Kelowna, two of them badly injured

Urgent and primary care centre officially opens in Kelowna

The centre opened on Thursday and will employ 22 full-time practitioner positions

Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

RCMP and ambulance services were on scene Thursday morning

Kelowna company offers reward to return dog that was allegedly stolen

The German Shepherd was last seen near the Black Mountain gas station on Highway 33 and Gallagher Dr

Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue

The Life Raft Debate returns as experts defend their expertise come a zombie attack

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Enderby man accused in incident that allegedly involved a .22-caliber rifle and handgun

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

A needle and chopstick: New tattoo shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the second business in the city to offer tattoos

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Unexpected guest walks into Vernon home

One Vernonite had a stranger stroll into her home mid-afternoon looking for a ‘friend’

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby

Five otters spotted having a time around the Shuswap River

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Most Read