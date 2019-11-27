Used oil, antifreeze now collected at Summerland Landfill

New collection facility a significant upgrade from the previous oil collection system

Used motor oil and antifreeze can now be collected at the Summerland Landfill.

A new return collection facility, operated by the B.C. Used Oil Management Association, has been set up at the landfill.

“The residents of Summerland now have a brand new infrastructure available to them to recycle their used oil and antifreeze materials,” said David Lawes, executive director of B.C. Used Oil Management Association.

“It is conveniently located and free to use, and there is detailed signage that explains the simple steps to take to properly recycle these items.

Laws said the new collection facility is a significant upgrade from the previous oil collection system at the landfill.

“We’ve tried to make it as simple as possible,” he said.

He explained that three-quarters of the used oil collected at the facility will be cleaned up and turned into new oil.

The rest will be turned into other products.

Antifreeze will also be collected at the facility and will be cleaned up and turned into new antifreeze products.

Plastic oil and antifreeze containers can be recycled into new oil containers, flowerpots, pipe, guardrails, and patio furniture.

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil, and three million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through the approximately 300 public collection facilities and over 4,000 generators across the province, which are managed by the program.

The Summerland Landfill is at 17202 Bathville Rd., Summerland.

