Used oil, antifreeze now collected at Summerland Landfill

New collection facility a significant upgrade from the previous oil collection system

Used motor oil and antifreeze can now be collected at the Summerland Landfill.

A new return collection facility, operated by the B.C. Used Oil Management Association, has been set up at the landfill.

“The residents of Summerland now have a brand new infrastructure available to them to recycle their used oil and antifreeze materials,” said David Lawes, executive director of B.C. Used Oil Management Association.

“It is conveniently located and free to use, and there is detailed signage that explains the simple steps to take to properly recycle these items.

READ ALSO: Concerns raised about Summerland landfill

READ ALSO: RDOS to study sites for composting facility

Laws said the new collection facility is a significant upgrade from the previous oil collection system at the landfill.

“We’ve tried to make it as simple as possible,” he said.

He explained that three-quarters of the used oil collected at the facility will be cleaned up and turned into new oil.

The rest will be turned into other products.

Antifreeze will also be collected at the facility and will be cleaned up and turned into new antifreeze products.

Plastic oil and antifreeze containers can be recycled into new oil containers, flowerpots, pipe, guardrails, and patio furniture.

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil, and three million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through the approximately 300 public collection facilities and over 4,000 generators across the province, which are managed by the program.

The Summerland Landfill is at 17202 Bathville Rd., Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation
Next story
North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Just Posted

Okanagan charities ready to celebrate Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3 and after Black Friday and Cyper Monday

Be a Santa to a Senior kicks off in Okanagan

Home Instead Senior Care is offering the chance to spread joy to local seniors this holiday season

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Murder charges laid in case of Kelowna woman found dead near Edmonton

Blake Jolicoeur, 36, from Spruce Grove has been charged in the death

Kelowna community helps Legion raise $201,726 with poppy drive

The Kelowna Legion’s drive supports veterans and communities throughout Okanagan

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Straight from DeHart

Earthly Creations marks 20 years in business

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

First responder and tow truck celebrity remembered in Princeton

Phil Renaud was a highway rescue volunteer, volunteer firefighter, and Highway Thru Hell personality

Penticton Rotary Club adopts two Bangladeshi villages

The completed project cost $74,335 or 4.75 million Bangladeshi Takas

New regulations to help stop flight turnarounds at Penticton Regional Airport

The new procedures come into effect on Dec. 5

Used oil, antifreeze now collected at Summerland Landfill

New collection facility a significant upgrade from the previous oil collection system

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

LETTER: Court decision could lead to two-tier health care system

Dr. Day’s proposals will create longer waiting times for those who cannot afford to pay

Most Read