Utility billing mistake corrected by Kelowna city staff

Clerical error leads to incorrect penalty charge on Dec. 16 bills

Kelowna City Hall.—Image: Capital News file

The City of Kelowna says it is correcting clerical error that resulted in customers enrolled in its pre-authorized withdrawal system for utility bill payments incorrectly being billed a late payment penalty.

The city says no money was actually withdrawn to cover the penalty, but it was just included on the Dec. 16 bill.

“We apologize for the confusion this may have caused to our customers and are in the process of reversing the charge showing on impacted customers’ accounts,” said the city in a notice posted on its utility billing website.

“The pre-authorized withdrawal for the Dec. 16 bill, which will occur on Jan. 18, will be accurate and will not include this penalty charge.”

The average penalty was $3.18, said the city.

Customers who have an inquiry about their bill can contact the city’s customer care team at utilitybilling@kelowna.ca or by calling 250-469-8757 (press option 2).

The error occurred after the city took over handling city water and utility billing in November from the company that previously dealt with it for the city, Corix.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan
Next story
Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Just Posted

Possible structure fire in West Kelowna

Fire crews are headed to a mobile home reported to be on fire

Utility billing mistake corrected by Kelowna city staff

Clerical error leads to incorrect penalty charge on Dec. 16 bills

Van into pole on Highway and Dilworth

Kelowna accident over the lunch hour has one person injured

Illness outbreaks declared at Interior care homes

Respiratory infections and gastroinstesinal illnesses identified

Updated: Fire investigation suspended due to unsafe conditions

Kelowna fire crews cannot complete an investigation of Cameron Ave. structure

Rockets edge Ams for 13th straight win at home

Conner Bruggen-Cate and Carsen Twarynski score twice each in 5-4 victory, the Rockets 6th in a row

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Letter: Hilarious to call this ‘snow removal’

Kelowna letter-writer says trying to be green in a snow event is not easy

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Rockets edge Ams for 13th straight win at home

Conner Bruggen-Cate and Carsen Twarynski score twice each in 5-4 victory, the Rockets 6th in a row

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

Most Read