Utility rate hike likely for City of Kelowna customers

City staff report recommends four per cent increase in wastewater utility rate

City of Kelowna customers can expect to pay more in wastewater utility rates next year.

A staff report going to city council Nov. 14 recommends a four per cent increase.

“The 2023 rate increase will cost residential homes an addition 91 cents per month to a total monthly fee of $23.62.”

The suggested rate hike comes after a review of the city’s wastewater operations to determine the financial needs to support the utility. The report also stated that while the city’s wastewater assets are relatively young, they are depreciating faster than they are being renewed.

The city’s wastewater services include two treatment facilities, 48 lift stations, and more than 635 kilometres of wastewater mains. Inflation and cost increases of up to 20 per cent are also affecting infrastructure renewal, according to the staff document. There are utility reserves to accommodate planned renewal over the city’s 10-year capital plan.

The proposed increase keeps the city’s wastewater utility rate reasonable compared to other similar-sized communities in B.C., the report stated.

City of Kelowna graph showing comparative wastewater utility rates. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Council is to receive the report for information.

