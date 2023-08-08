Parks Canada fire crew and Purcell Lodge guests, Aug 3, 2023. (Parks Canada)

Uto Wildfire grows to almost 2000 hectares in Glacier National Park near Revelstoke

The fire has been burning in the park since July 9

The Uto Wildfire, located in a remote area of Glacier National Park, has burned nearly 20 square kilometres of land between Revelstoke and Golden as the blaze approaches one month of burning.

Parks Canada crews were working on suppressing the fire over the weekend (Aug. 5 and 6) to prevent it from spreading south into Beaver and Copperstain valleys.

According to Parks Canada, the fire has grown to about 1931 hectares, adding that high humidity and rain over the next few days should help slow fire activity.

“The safety of the public, our crews, infrastructure, and neighbouring lands is Parks Canada’s top priority,” said Parks Canada in a press release. The fire poses a risk to the Uto and Copperstain patrol cabins in Glacier National Park, and Purcell Lodge, just outside of the park.

Fires of all kinds are banned in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks. Smoke from the fire is visible from Highway 1 in Glacier National Park and as far as Golden. Beaver Valley trail and access road is closed until further notice.

Smoking tobacco, including cigarettes and pipes, and cannabis is prohibited in Mount Revelstoke National Park until further notice.

Report any new wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke to Parks Canada Emergency Dispatch at 877-852-3100.

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke no longer affecting North, Central Okanagan

READ MORE: One dead after weekend crash east of Revelstoke on Highway 1

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsRevelstoke

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rain, cooler weather could bring relief to B.C. wildfire crews as new fires start
Next story
RCMP ask for public’s help in locating missing Cawston man

Just Posted

(Kelowna RCMP)
Driver caught at more than 2X the speed limit by Kelowna RCMP

Vehicle crashes into building in West Kelowna. (Dave Ogilvie)
Vehicle crashes into West Kelowna store

The Kelowna Falcons host the Bellingham Bells in game 1 of the West Coast League playoffs on Tuesday, Aug. 8. (Kelowna Falcons/Submitted)
Pitching duel expected in game 1 as Kelowna Falcons open playoffs

Firefighter Zak Muise in the field. The 25-year-old was killed firefighting the Donnie Creek Wildfire in northeastern B.C. (BC Wildfire Service)
Procession at Penticton’s Skaha Lake for firefighter killed in action