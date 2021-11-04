Vaccination rates rise as cases drop in South Okanagan Similkameen

The region saw 33 new cases over the last week

The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases in the South Okanagan Similkameen has hit a recent low as vaccine rates continue to increase slowly.

The region saw a total of 31 new cases over the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, with the Penticton local health area continuing to see the majority of new cases with 19.

The week before Penticton had 33 cases itself, while the region as a whole saw 67 cases.

Summerland and the Southern Okanagan local health areas both dropped from the 14 cases they recorded over Oct. 17 to 23 down to five and three cases respectively over the most recent week.

The Keremeos local health area saw three cases for the second week, and Princeton dropped from three cases over Oct. 17 to 23 down to one new case over Oct. 24 to 30.

Vaccination rates across the region continued to slowly edge upwards by a single percentage point over the last week, with the Southern Okanagan leading the way at 84 per cent aged 12 and over fully vaccinated with two doses, followed by Penticton and Summerland at 83 per cent and Princeton at 78 per cent

Keremeos continues to be the lowest fully vaccinated local health area in the South Okanagan Similkameen with 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

