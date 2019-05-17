Valley First, BrainTrust Canada put heads together to boost concussion awareness

The investment will go to increase programming and community presence in the Okanagan

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, will continue to provide funding to BrainTrust Canada allowing the educational organization to increase its community presence, strengthen its tools and boost the quality of its programming.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with BrainTrust Canada that allows them to continue to focus on education for diverse audiences, both in the area of supporting those with brain injury and concussion, as well as prevention,” Valley First president Paulo Araujo said.

“It’s programs like this that really help our members and communities thrive.”

READ MORE: B.C. woman praises helmet after truck runs over her head

The investments support BrainTrust Canada’s “E-BrainTrust” program, which offers innovative education and prevention initiatives for head and brain injuries and concussions throughout the Okanagan.

“We are the only organization that supports those with brain injury in the Okanagan, and this funding allows us to do some more to improve the lives of those with concussions or brain injury, as well as prevention for youth who are at the greatest risk for injury,” BrainTrust Canada CEO Mona Hennenfent said.

READ MORE: Be cool, wear your helmet

