Valleydrive 2020 moves online due to COVID-19

Valleydrive 2020, JCI Kelowna’s annual fundraiser to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB), is moving online.

Over the last two years, JCI members have handed out flyers outside grocery stores, collecting over 25,000 pounds of food and $10,000 in cash donations for the COFB. But due to the ongoing pandemic, the fundraiser will be done online to keep members and donors safe.

“The demand at the local food bank is understandably high right now and they are struggling to keep up. No one in the Okanagan should have to worry about food right now, so supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank is massively important,” said Matt Jackson, Valleydrive 2020’s event chair.

The COFB does not receive government funding, which means it relies solely on donations to operate.

“They also supply food to over 30 other local nonprofits and charities who help individuals in a wide range of situations, such as people with disabilities, emergency shelters, and beyond. So if the food bank can’t keep up, thousands of people in Kelowna are going to go hungry,” Jackson added.

To donate, visit this link.

If you are unable to donate, JCI Kelowna is asking that you help share the fundraising page to help increase awareness of the need at the COFB.

