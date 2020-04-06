Photograph By DAVE EAGLES/KTW FILE

Van crashes into Kamloops home

Police say the driver went into medical distress before the crash

  • Apr. 6, 2020 1:44 p.m.
  • News

The driver of a minivan that struck a North Shore house, about 12 p.m. Monday, was in medical distress when the crash took place, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to a house near the corner of 12th Street and Lethbridge Avenue at about noon for a report of a vehicle colliding with a house.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the van left the road, went through a fence and struck a home. She said the man behind the wheel of the vehicle had a medical emergency that caused the collision.

Paramedics took the driver to hospital as a precaution, but his passenger did not sustain any injuries

Two people were inside the house at the time of the collision, Shelkie said. Neither were injured.

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CMHA branch offers connection tips during pandemic
Next story
Lake Country ceases tourism operations for 2020, Okanagan tourism continues to suffer

Just Posted

Lake Country ceases tourism operations for 2020, Okanagan tourism continues to suffer

The District of Lake Country voted to suspend tourism on March 31

COVID-19: City of Kelowna defers property tax penalty, other city charges until September

The city is deferring interest and penalties to September, for those who need it

Kelowna RCMP seizes guns, illicit drugs following disturbance

RCMP seized three firearms and a variety of suspected illicit and prescription drugs

Okanagan temperatures to be in the double digits all week

Kelowna’s forecast projects a high of 17 degrees on Thursday

Man who allegedly spit on Kelowna cop facing assault charges

‘Spitting on anyone is always a serious assault but to do so in this current pandemic is particularly unacceptable’

WATCH: Kelowna songwriters release health care workers video tribute

The couple recently asked for selfies from frontline workers to include in the music video

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Spike of visitors to Princeton-area stressing grocery supply chain and healthcare teams

‘We are really not set up to have this many people at this time of year.’ Area H Director Bob Coyne

Summerland to offer mental health webinar

Event will examine ways of coping during COVID-19 pandemic

Van crashes into Kamloops home

Police say the driver went into medical distress before the crash

Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 783 people have recoverd

Salmon Arm Silverbacks remember Humboldt Broncos on anniversary of fatal crash

Sixteen people killed, 13 injured after semi collided with team bus on April 6, 2018

Giants Head Grind postponed

Uphill race in Summerland will not proceed due to COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Most Read