Van crumpled after rear-ending logging truck on Highway 97 near Oyama

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. this morning, backing up traffic for several hours

A man is lucky to be alive after he drove his commercial van into the back of a logging truck in Oyama this morning.

According to the RCMP, the van was traveling on Highway 97, south of Oyama and above Wood Lake around 7 a.m. when he collided with the logging truck at high speed. Each vehicle had only one occupant.

Both drivers escaped with only minor injuries. The logging truck caused severe damage to the van’s front end, crumpling the vehicle like a crushed pop can.

The scene has now been cleaned up and traffic is moving as normal.

