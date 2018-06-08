Camille Pissarro (French/Français, 1830–1903), Pommiers en fleurs/Apple Trees, 1870, oil on canvas/huile sur toile, 45.7 × 55.3 cm, Gift of/Don de Herman H. Levy, 1984, McMaster Museum of Art

van Gogh and other famous artists to be featured at Kelowna Art Gallery

A Cultivating Journey: The Herman H. Levy Legacy will be featured from June 16 to Oct. 28

Famous artwork from artists like Vincent van Gough and Claude Mont will be on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

A Cultivating Journey: The Herman H. Levy Legacy’s earliest pieces date from the 15th century, including a number of etchings on paper by Renaissance artist Albrecht Durer, while a number of more recent works are from the 1950s and ‘60s. The exhibition features works by artists including Gustave Courbet, Claude Monet, Mary Beale, Camille Pissarro, Vincent van Gogh, and many others. This will mark the first time that works by many of these distinguished artists have ever been shown in Kelowna, according to an art gallery news release.

A Cultivating Journey showcases work from businessman and philanthropist Herman Herzog Levy’s art collection, which in 1984, was donated to the McMaster Museum of Art. The exhibition is organized and circulated by the McMaster Museum of Art and curated by senior curator Ihor Holubizky.

In 1984, Hamilton businessman and philanthropist Herman Herzog Levy (1902-1990) formalized the donation of his art collection to the McMaster Museum of Art.

His collection of 185 works included a remarkable selection of historical and modern European art. The gift ranks among the most important donations to a university gallery in Canada for its quality and significance, and rivals that of more publically known donations, the release said.

A Cultivating Journey reflects the remarkable acumen of Levy as a collector and offers visitors a cross-section of art history through the filter of his personal interests, which favoured Impressionist and Post-Impressionist landscapes, portraits, and still lifes.


