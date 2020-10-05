A Tees Taekwondo van was stolen from Vernon over the weekend. (Contributed)

Van stolen from North Okanagan Taekwondo group

Van used to transport students in the after-school program

A local sports group has taken a big hit.

A shuttle van for Kees Taekwondo in Vernon was stolen sometime over the weekend, staff reported on Monday, Oct. 5.

Stolen from the parking lot at 4704-29th St., the van has the Kees decals on it. It is a 2006 Ford E350, 15-passenger grey van.

It was used to transport students in the after-school program, therefore Kees is now using a van from A1 Bus.

Meanwhile RCMP have recovered the van but the theft remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the theft, or anyone who may have seen the van is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: ATM stolen from Vernon business

READ MORE: Vernon Mounties probe white supremacy propaganda

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Just Posted

More than 2,600 FortisBC customers without power in Rutland

It’s unclear when power will be restored

Early morning garage fire in Kelowna quickly doused

The fire occurred in the 2400 block of Quail Run Drive in Kelowna

AlleyCats Alliance rescued by gift from Penticton business

Penticton Home Hardware donates a much needed washer to the charity

Central Okanagan Public Schools thanks educators on World Teacher’s Day

“You inspire us all, now more than ever”

Kelowna man arrested after a teen was hit by an ATV

The collision happened on Postill Lake Road on Sept. 26

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Homicide investigation underway after Coldstream incident

Zacheriah Bradley, 27, was shot Oct. 1 in Coldstream, died in hospital

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Van stolen from North Okanagan Taekwondo group

Van used to transport students in the after-school program

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Summerland music promoter wins national award

Paul Biro and Sakamoto Agency receive recognition at 2020 CCMA Awards

Most Read