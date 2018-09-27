Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to Kelowna boy

Thomas was given a special birthday card because he was unable to attend the Okanagan Dream Rally

A Kelowna boy who wasn’t able to take part in the Okanagan Dream Rally this year got a special birthday surprise instead.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NHL stars, country music performers and a beloved Canadian actor were among those featured in a star-studded 12th birthday card for Thomas, who was unable to attend the rally this year because he was in BC Children’s Hospital.

“I just wanted to say happy birthday to you pal, you’re from Vancouver, I’m from Vancouver, you’re a badass,” Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds said.

The 11-minute video was created by August Family Foundation, which hosts the Dream Rally.

“I understand it’s your birthday today pal and I understand you’re going through some tough times with your health and you had a bit of a diagnosis a week ago that wasn’t very good for you. I just want to encourage you to stay strong and be tough through it all,” said country singer Gord Bamford. “Enjoy your birthday and think positive.”

Former Vancouver Canucks players Henrik and Daniel Sedin also told Thomas that they share a birthday with the lucky 12-year-old.

Okanagan Dream Rally posted the video Sept. 26.

