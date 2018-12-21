Vancouver Career College ending operations at current location in Kelowna

A decision will be made in January if the college will leave the city entirely

Vancouver Career College will be moving from its location on Pandosy Avenue in early January. Whether or not it moves out of Kelowna remains to be seen.

Cannabis store applications have been received by the city for the college’s current location.

In July, Edward Jonathan, regional vice-president for Vancouver Career College, said the college is discontinuing new student enrolment and stopped the two-year Registered Massage Therapy program, but still has about 60 students finishing their programs. Roughly 38 people were registered for the RMT course.

The college is moving its location due to safety concerns the college has with the homeless shelter operating across the street, he said, in an interview at the time.

The homeless shelter was originally a winter emergency facility, but in March it was announced the shelter would continue its operations for another year.

READ MORE: Vancouver Career College cuts courses after homeless shelter remains in Kelowna

Melissa Davis, manager of communications with the college, said a decision will be made in January whether the college will continue to operate in Kelowna, or if it will close.

“We are still actively looking for another location,” she said. “Regardless of whether it’s a move or closure, all students will be taught out, all students will complete their practicum… a closure would (mean completion of lessons for already registered students.)”

A student was frustrated with the lack of communication she received about the RMT program’s closure in June, saying how orientation classes had been ongoing just prior to the college’s announcement and that the announcement came out of the blue. The classes had also originally been postponed.

“We were ready to go, we were just waiting for September. It’s not like people were in the process of applying. The class was full,” Jordyn Martindale, who was registered for the RMT program, said. “My main question was if you knew about this in April, why did it take you to June to tell us?”

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada to impose stricter rules for drones next year
Next story
A new ‘First Baby Born of 2019 in BC’ novelty bet has favoured hospital at 5/1 odds

Just Posted

Vancouver Career College ending operations at current location in Kelowna

A decision will be made in January if the college will leave the city entirely

Remembering Nathan Piche in the Winfield Winter Classic

Friends and community come together every year

Car rolls down bank in Lake Country

No injuries were reported

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Nor-Val Rentals gives Christmas gift of $10,000 for child abuse prevention

The cheque for $10,000 was presented to the Kelowna Foundation Dec. 20.

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 21, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Canada to impose stricter rules for drones next year

Government agencies worldwide have seen a spike in drone incidents in recent years

Edmonton judge denies Omar Khadr eased bail conditions

Judge says nothing has really changed since last time Khadr asked for changes to conditions

Election reform debate ‘finished’ in B.C., backers admit

Referendum rejection most decisive in rural regions

A new ‘First Baby Born of 2019 in BC’ novelty bet has favoured hospital at 5/1 odds

Twenty-four hospitals are listed as betting options on PlayNow.com

Clean-up, looting after White Rock pier breaks apart

City officials to share storm-of-the-century ‘next steps’

More than 160,000 remain without power after B.C. storm

BC Hydro working around the clock in the wake of most severe windstorm in years

B.C. cities join global movement asking oil companies for climate change costs

Staff and contractors in Victoria have been crunching the numbers on climate change costs and it’s not looking good, the coastal city’s mayor says.

China calls US arrogant and selfish after hacking indictment

China called the U.S. arrogant and selfish on Friday after it charged two Chinese citizens with stealing trade secrets.

Most Read