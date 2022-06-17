Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. British Columbia’s police complaint commissioner has set off an investigation into the conduct of 19 officers from eight separate police departments.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. British Columbia’s police complaint commissioner has set off an investigation into the conduct of 19 officers from eight separate police departments.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver high school sent into lockdown over ‘prop’ axe for class project

Vancouver Police applauded the ‘quick thinking’ of students and staff who thought the threat was real

Vancouver Police have found that the reported “weapon” that sent Killarney Secondary School into lockdown Thursday (June 16) was a prop for a school project.

Police received reports around 9 a.m. of a student wielding an axe inside the school. That prompted a swift police response, including a room-by-room search for the suspect. Nobody was injured in the incident.

“We applaud the quick thinking and cooperation of all staff and students who believed this was an active threat in the school,” Police said in a Tweet.

Just one day earlier, the school was evacuated after two teens — who are not Killarney students — detonated bear spray inside the school while attempting to assault a male student. Approximately 2,000 students were evacuated Wednesday in response to the incident.

A number of students and staff were treated for exposure to the bear spray and a smaller number were taken to hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: Lockdown ends at Vancouver high school after reports of person with a weapon inside

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Previous story
B.C. moves specialized infant formula behind pharmacy counters to preserve supply
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. firefighters donate $1M for child burn survivors

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake is now over full pool (File photo)
Okanagan Lake full and expected to continue to rise over weekend

(Photo - Erik Brouwer/Contributed)
Bar and arcade added to Kelowna’s Energyplex

Kelowna council is getting an update on the Mission Creek Restoration Initiative. (Photo contributed)
Managing Mission Creek for the future

Ron McMillan of McMillan Farms said that the city could be doing more to prevent flooding along Mission Creek. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘Lots of studies, almost zero action’: farmers feel ignored by City of Kelowna in flood event

Pop-up banner image ×