Hotel workers strike in Vancouver in September 2019. (Unite Here! Local 40)

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

A group of Vancouver hotels is suing its striking union workers for causing a disturbance at the picket line.

In a notice of civil claim filed Friday at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Innvest Hotels LP – the parent company of Hyatt Regency Vancouver – is suing Unite Here Local 40.

The lawsuit alleges the union picketers have “made a substantial and unreasonable amount of deafening noise produced by an assortment of instruments and electronic devices, including but not limited to horns, vuvuzelas, plastic buckets, drums, air horns, megaphones, sirens, microphones, amplifiers, speakers, prerecorded music and prerecorded sounds.”

The suit said the union workers have been producing this noise in front of the Hyatt Regency Vancouver, located at 655 Burrard Street, since around Sept. 19.

The union said it is striking for job security, fair wages and promises that any restaurants and outlets in the hotel will be union.

The hotel alleges the sound begins each morning and lasts till evening, and is “intolerable and causing a substantial and unreasonable interference” for both Hyatt guests and the public in the area.

The Hyatt claims the noise is intended “to actually cause harm, loss or damage” to the hotel’s business.

The hotel said the striking workers’ conduct “escalated” on Thursday, when it alleges they began to obstruct and block access to people and vehicle trying to get to the hotel.

The Hyatt is asking the courts to stop the workers from producing excessive noise, blocking access or entering the premises at 655 Burrard Street, as well as general damages, pre- and post-judgement interest and costs.

The union has not yet filed a response.

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for 'intolerable' noise

