School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Vancouver Island teacher suspended for touching student during athletic demonstration

Teacher didn’t warn student or ask permission: BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

A secondary school teacher and wrestling coach from Port Alberni has been disciplined for demonstrating an athletic technique on a student without the student’s consent.

Russ Bodnar served two different suspensions in 2022, which were laid out in a recent decision made public by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

On Nov. 17, 2021, without warning, Bodnar used a student to demonstrate a wrestling technique. The movement required him to physically interact with the student, whose identity has been protected; the incident made the student uncomfortable.

Officials from School District 70 — Pacific Rim reported the incident to the B.C. Commissioner a month after it happened. Bodnar received a letter of discipline from the district, was removed from all coaching duties and served a three-day suspension from Jan. 4–7, 2022.

Bodnar completed the Justice Institute of B.C. course, Reinforcing Respectful Boundaries, in March 2022 and signed a consent resolution agreement Nov. 21 admitting to professional misconduct. He agreed to a one-day suspension of his certification of qualification on Dec. 5.

“Bodnar failed to appreciate the emotional and physical impact of his contact…without Student A’s consent,” the commissioner stated in the decision.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyHigh school sportsPORT ALBERNI

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples
Next story
Here’s what’s on the horizon for Canadian space exploration

Just Posted

The Lake Country Fire Department went door to door in the first week of December to collect cash and non-perishable food donations for the local food bank. In the photo from left to right is: Deputy Fire Chief Kynan O’Rourke, Fire Inspector Eric De Gelder, Acting Lt. Station 91 Tanya Chartrand, Chief Darren Lee, Food Bank Vince, FF Colton Preissl Station 91, FF Alex Toering Station 81, Deputy Fire Chief Brent Penner. (Contributed)
Firefighters raise over $10K for Lake Country Food Bank

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Multiple emergency crews respond to serious crash down Kelowna embankment

Wayne Dorman, dressed as Santa, jumped in to save a dog after it had fallen through the ice on Dec.11, 2022 (Contributed)
Santa Claus to the rescue when dog falls through ice in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are in the downtown area with streets blocked off on Dec. 11, 2022. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
RCMP block streets in downtown Kelowna

Pop-up banner image