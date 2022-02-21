FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police investigating after 2 women shot in ‘targeted’ double homicide

Women were found in a vehicle by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk

Vancouver police launched an investigation Sunday (Feb. 20) after two women were found dead in the Point Grey neighbourhood.

Police said that the two women were shot dead in a vehicle and found by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street. The woman have been identified as Shu-Min Wu, 50, and Ying Ying Sun, 39.

The Emergency Response Team was briefly deployed on Sunday morning to search a nearby home for any additional victims.

Police believe the homicides were targeted and are asking anyone with information of dash-cam footage from the area to call 604-717-2500.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideVancouver

Previous story
Steve Fonyo, who lost leg to cancer and ran across Canada to raise funds, dead at 56
Next story
Queen plans to keep working after testing positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Brianna Falk (middle) is greeted by teammate Tessa Burton during introductions ahead of Saturday’s game against UBC (Photo Credit: Conan Shing Photography)
Weekend sports recap in Kelowna

There is a wide variety of reading material available, although efforts have been made to challenge, suppress or ban certain works. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the freedom to read?

Heavy snow will bring the total accumulation of 20 to 30 centimetres to the B.C. interior highways this morning, before the Pacific frontal system tapers off into flurries before noon. (Black Press file photo)
Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

Vernon’s Brianna Falk (middle) of the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s basketball team is greeted by teammate Tessa Burton during introductions ahead of Saturday’s game against UBC. (Conan Shing Photography)
Vernon’s Falk fantastic for UBCO Heat hoops