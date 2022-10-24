Vancouver police officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter not at apology ceremony

The Nation and Maxwell Johnson voiced deep disappointment by the officers’ individual decisions not to attend

What was intended to be a healing ceremony with a Heiltsuk Nation grandfather, granddaughter and the Vancouver police officers who arrested them at a Bank of Montreal branch in 2019 has been cancelled due to the constables’ lack of attendance.

Constables Canon Wong and Mitchel Tong failed to show up Monday (Oct 24), the Nation confirmed that afternoon.

Maxwell Johnson was trying to open a bank account for his then-12-year-old granddaughter, Tori-Anne, when the pair were handcuffed in 2019.

In a statement, the Nation said Johnson and the community were deeply disappointed by the officers’ individual decisions not to attend, but also view their non-attendance as a symptom of the larger systemic failure to acknowledge and take responsibility for racism in the Vancouver Police Department.

NEW from Bella Bella — Constables Wong & Tong are officially not attending. The apology ceremony will now be an uplifting ceremony for Maxwell Johnson and Tori-Anne. #bcpoli @BlackPressMedia — Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) October 24, 2022

“This was meant to mark the beginning of a new relationship between Heiltsuk Nation, (Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs), and the Vancouver Police Board working together to address systemic racism in policing,” elected Chief Marilyn Slett said.

“The constables’ lack of willingness to walk alongside us and respect our traditions is a continuation of the discrimination that police have shown toward Indigenous people in the past.”

Slett further says the Vancouver Police Board has refused to address Wong &Tong’s refusal to attend. They have not responded to my request for comment. — Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) October 24, 2022

Wong and Tong were suspended and ordered to undertake de-escalation and cultural sensitivity training in March for their part in the racial profiling and arrests.

Slett pointed to the new Mayor-elect Ken Sim’s campaign promise to add 100 more police officers to the force, noting that the lack of attendance to a traditional apology – which was intended to satisfy their disciplinary penalties – puts expanding the department into question.

“Why expand an institution that cannot or will not advance justice and reconciliation, or take responsibility for its actions?”

Because Heiltsuk protocols do not allow for people to stand in place of others, a traditional Apology Ceremony cannot be carried out unless those who caused the harm are themselves present.

Instead, Heiltsuk leadership will be leading an uplifting ceremony and feast for the Johnson family.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Vancouver Police board, as well as Sims, for comment.

