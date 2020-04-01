The mural is on a wall on the south end of Peachland. (Mayor Cindy Fortin)

Vandalism hits downtown Peachland mural

Reports state this is the third incident in five months

Peachland’s downtown mural has been vandalized again, and the district’s mayor is frustrated.

Mayor Cindy Fortin posted on social media asking residents to look through the graffiti and to see if they recognize the tags or if they know anyone who has talked about 9/11 or Milli Vanilli.

“While we normally associate graffiti with youth, this could very well be a well-cooked adult. Think of everyone you know, or any social media messages you’ve heard that is similar to this,” Fortin wrote.

“Particularly someone who spouts hate messages and distrust. This could also be someone who is enjoying the attention, so may be talking about it.”

She added they are restricted in where they can put cameras, but said they are looking into solutions so they can stop the tagging.

Fortin also cautioned residents against approaching anyone they suspect, or to accuse anyone. She is encouraging residents to reach out to authorities to give tips.

For tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

READ: WATCH: Peachland boy gets a birthday parade

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Just Posted

Vandalism hits downtown Peachland mural

Reports state this is the third incident in five months

Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

The total amount of confirmed cases at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. is 19; no further cases expected

Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, answers questions regarding COVID-19

Residents experiencing homelessness back outdoors as temporary winter shelters close

Kelowna’s homeless are going back to Recreation Avenue

COVID-19: Social media use goes up as country stays indoors

Overall messaging is up more than 50 per cent over the last month

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Association launches French-language games, online tools for families learning at home

Games, culture and vocabulary included in new virtual resources

Okanagan College student designs map tracking spread of COVID-19 in B.C.

Sean Heddle says fighting complacency and misinformation is important

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

Summerland’s April 1 snow measurements above normal

Measurements taken at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake

COLUMN: Responding with the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy

Support available for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic

Straight from Dehart

Business rides the resurgence of vinyl records

Gray: Answering constituents questions on COVID-19

MP for Kelowna-Lake Country Tracy Gray’s latest column

Most Read