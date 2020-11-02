Vandalism spree damages Kamloops businesses

The incidents took place Nov. 1 about 1 a.m.

-Kamloops This Week-

Kamloops Mounties are looking for witnesses to a vandalism spree in North Kamloops that left several storefronts and a vehicle damaged.

Sgt. Kelly Butler said that, between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 1), rocks were thrown through glass doors and businesses from the 200- to 500-block of Tranquille Road, while a parked vehicle was also targeted.

Anybody with information and anybody with video surveillance footage is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

