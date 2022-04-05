A sign was stolen and tree cut down at Rose Swanson Mountain recently. (Contributed)

Vandals chop down tree, steal sign at North Okanagan trail

Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Society disheartened by latest crime

For the second year in a row, vandalism has taken place at an Armstrong trail.

Last year, wooden signage in the Rose Swanson Mountain trail parking area was torn down and burned by vandals.

More recently, a cedar tree holding a large, metal sign was cut down and the sign was stolen.

“Unfortunately, there have been too many instances of illegal logging, fires and vandalism in this well-loved and popular area,” local resident Beverley Peacock said.

The latest crime was reported to the Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Society.

It’s suspected the incident took place about a week ago and judging by the cut marks, Peacock said the vandals were lucky to walk away unharmed.

“When their chainsaw cut halfway through the tree, it ‘barber-chaired’ and broke off a few feet above the cut. Even experienced fallers can be seriously injured or killed when this happens.”

The fallen cedar tree was left behind after the sign was removed.

