Vandals on an ATV damaged a prepared earth surface which was to be used as a base for an outdoor ice rink in the Silver Creek Community Park. (CSRD Image)

Vandals on ATV damage outdoor skating rink in Shuswap

Damage delays preparations for ice surface in community park

Higher costs and inconvenience for the public are the results after vandals damaged a soil surface which was to be the foundation of an outdoor ice rink in Silver Creek.

The project at the Silver Creek Community Park has been delayed after ATV tracks were found across the smooth soil surface which was getting ready to be flooded so the community could use it as a skating rink. The tire marks and ruts have to be repaired before work on the project can proceed.

The rink was being built thanks to a donation from Mountainside Earthworks, which is building the Salmon River Parallel Trail. Local aggregate suppliers donated materials for the rink.

“It is frustrating that someone would do damage like this, especially when we have a project that is being undertaken with community donations. Vandalism like this costs everyone,” says Ryan Nitchie, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s team leader of community services.

Anyone with information regarding who might be responsible for the damage is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044.

