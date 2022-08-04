Vandals poison Kelowna trees

Clarance Greenspace at the intersection of Clarance Avenue and Kuipers Crescent. (Submitted)

City of Kelowna staff are on the lookout for those they believe intentionally poisoned trees on public property.

A large elm, estimated to be over 60 years old, was recently poisoned in an environmentally-sensitive area the 900 block of Manhattan Drive and died.

“These intentional acts of harm to our trees are really tragic and senseless,” said Urban Forestry Technician Tara Bergeson. “With all the benefits that trees provide our city, the big question when it comes to tree vandalism is ‘why’? The elm on Manhattan was a mature tree providing shade, helping to clean the neighbourhood’s air and beautifying the street.”

Bergerson said that removing the dead tree came at around a $5,000 cost to Kelowna taxpayers.

As well, in the south end of Kelowna, an aspen in the Kuipers Peak neighbourhood known as Clarance Greenspace was poisoned, causing seven trees to die due to the extensive root system.

The greenspace is classified as a wet forest, where trees moderate groundwater levels and therefore stabilize nearby slopes.

Anyone with information related to the vandalism is asked to contact the City of Kelowna at 250-469-8500.

