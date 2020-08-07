Vandals target North Okanagan camper

A camper parked in Grindrod was targeted by vandals the week of Aug. 6, 2020. (Elliot Scott - Facebook)

A North Okanagan family’s camper was targeted by vandals while parked in Grindrod.

Neighbour Elliot Scott shared the photograph of the camper tagged with a big ‘No camping’ and ‘COVID-19’ message to social media.

“I posted it to spread awareness and in hopes someone may have seen something that they perhaps didn’t think much of at the time,” Scott told the Vernon Morning Star.

Scott said he has “no patience for this sort of behaviour.”

“I’m just a neighbour down the way that feels the same about everyone else’s stuff as I do my own,” he said.

The post has since garnered a lot of attention online from locals, many of whom believe this was fuelled by fears of the novel coronavirus.

This spray painting incident is not the only virus-fuelled vandalism.

Over the B.C. Day weekend, Dr. Param Bhadwaj, visiting Vernon from Edmonton, had his vehicle keyed. In a letter to mayor and council, Bhadwaj said this act of vandalism was likely linked to his out-of-province licence plates.

“If someone wishes to commit an act of vandalism based on my residence then, at the very least, own it,” he wrote. “Put your name on it. Don’t be a coward.”

In the past months, several vehicles donning red plates were also targeted with nasty notes across the province.

