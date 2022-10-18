Varied voter turnout for municipal elections across Central Okanagan

A look at voter turnout for municipal elections across the Central Okanagan. (Black Press file photo)

There were some marked differences in voter turnout for two Central Okanagan communities for the 2022 municipal election compared to the 2018 campaign.

West Kelowna saw the biggest drop with 19.65 per cent of residents (5,522) casting ballots this year, compared to a 30.9 per cent turnout in 2018. A roughly 11 per cent drop was seen in the District of Lake Country with just 15.8 per cent of eligible voters marking a ballot this year, compared to a 26.5 per cent turnout in 2018.

Kelowna voters nearly matched 2018 totals, with 30.02 per cent of residents (34,512) going to the polls compared with 30.4 per cent four years ago.

The District of Peachland saw the highest voter turnout in the Central Okanagan. Of the 4,986 eligible voters 2,398, or 48.09 per cent, marked a ballot. That was down slightly from a 51.6 per cent turnout in 2018.

