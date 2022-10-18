A look at voter turnout for municipal elections across the Central Okanagan. (Black Press file photo)

A look at voter turnout for municipal elections across the Central Okanagan. (Black Press file photo)

Varied voter turnout for municipal elections across Central Okanagan

Nearly half of eligible voters turned out in Peachland

There were some marked differences in voter turnout for two Central Okanagan communities for the 2022 municipal election compared to the 2018 campaign.

West Kelowna saw the biggest drop with 19.65 per cent of residents (5,522) casting ballots this year, compared to a 30.9 per cent turnout in 2018. A roughly 11 per cent drop was seen in the District of Lake Country with just 15.8 per cent of eligible voters marking a ballot this year, compared to a 26.5 per cent turnout in 2018.

Kelowna voters nearly matched 2018 totals, with 30.02 per cent of residents (34,512) going to the polls compared with 30.4 per cent four years ago.

The District of Peachland saw the highest voter turnout in the Central Okanagan. Of the 4,986 eligible voters 2,398, or 48.09 per cent, marked a ballot. That was down slightly from a 51.6 per cent turnout in 2018.

READ MORE: Council recount underway in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Central Okanagan announces newest school trustee group

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tahltan Central Government and province of B.C. agree to create wildlife stewardship program
Next story
Preliminary inquiry around death of Ashley Simpson continues in Salmon Arm court

Just Posted

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
Interior Health warns of monkeypox automated call scam

Sewer system work will be done on Lakeshore Road near Uplands Drive. (Black Press file photo)
Sewer upgrades will slow traffic on Kelowna’s Lakeshore Road

The Rotary Club of Kelowna presents The Bridge with a cheque for $35,000 towards the purchase of a passenger van. (Left to Right) President Bill Redmond; John Yarschenko, Executive Director of The Bridge Youth & Family Services; Kelly Paley, Director of Community Engagement at The Bridge; Past President Lenetta Parry; and Sheldon Paulger, Chair of the Rotary Club of Kelowna’s Donations Committee. (Photo/The Bridge)
Kelowna Rotary donation helps The Bridge drive towards new van

(Sean Taylor/Twitter)
Ex-Kelowna nurse who ran for PPC faces hearing for racism, anti-COVID remarks