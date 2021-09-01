Vax card protesters take over streets near Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna General Hospital nurses stand outside the hospital with locked arms in opposition of a more than 1000-person protest against provincial COVID-19 health mandates on Wednesday, Sept. 1. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Around 1,000 people have gathered in opposition of B.C.’s recently announced vaccine card program

Roughly 1,000 people have taken to the streets out front of Kelowna General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon in protest of provincial health measures regarding COVID-19, specifically the recently announced vaccine card program.

The event began around 1 p.m. The large and aggressive crowd has taken over most sidewalks surrounding the hospital and several cars are driving by blaring their horns.

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new measures on Aug. 30, citing statistics that show 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases are in people who haven’t been fully vaccinated.

The vaccine card comes into effect with one dose being required for entry into many non-essential businesses including indoor ticketed events, bars and restaurants and fitness centres as of Sept. 13. As of Oct. 24, patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated.

More to come.

