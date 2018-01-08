Vegan market back in Kelowna for second year

The market will go Jan. 21 at the Laurel Packinghouse

The inaugural Earth to Table Vegan Market in Kelowna last year was deemed a success and is back for a second year later this month. —Image: contributed

Following it’s inaugural event in Kelowna last year, Earth to Table Vegan Market is back for a second time Jan. 21.

The market has relocated to The Laurel Packinghouse downtown and will welcome more vendors and attendees.

“We were so happy to see our first market receive such an amazing response from the community” said Cassandra McFarland, co-founder of Earth to Table Vegan Market. “It was heartwarming to see over 800 attendees in the four hours we were open. Most of our vendors actually sold out of products.”

The market will continue to offer a wide selection of vegan-friendly products. There will be vendors supplying food, cosmetics, clothing, alcohol and personal care products.

“The new year is a great time to start exploring plant-based options,” said McFarland. “With so many amazing local, vegan vendors under one roof, it’s easy for attendees to have access to a variety of products. It’s also an opportunity to gain a better understanding of how adopting a plant-based diet can benefit you, animal well being, and the health of our planet.”

The market will be held at The Laurel Packinghouse (1304 Ellis Street) Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be $3 each for adults (19+), $5 for families (two adults plus youth) and free for children under 12. Attendees will also be entered to win a door prize filled with amazing vegan foods and products.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary, a local animal rescue.

Following the first Earth to Table Vegan Market, a $500 donation was made to Critteraid.

