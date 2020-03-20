Vegetable seeds grow in popularity with Shuswap residents

Pandemic draws a new crowd in Salmon Arm to the joys of growing plants

When the going gets tough, the tough get growing.

A fitting slogan, perhaps, for what may be a new, old trend in Salmon Arm.

According to garden supply outlets in this historically agricultural community, residents are buying vegetable seeds with unusual abandon.

At Buckerfield’s, manager Toni Walton said she is selling “tons” of seeds, far more than normal.

“I also have onion sets and seed potatoes flying off the shelves,” she said, something she predicts will also happen with her blueberry plants.

“They want to grow their own food because there’s nothing in the grocery store,” she said. “Another woman said she’s not a gardener or farmer but she wants to grow her own chickens so she’ll have meat.”

Asked if the sudden interest in seeds has taken her by surprise, Walton said no.

“I’m not surprised. I’ve been to the grocery store.”

At Nico’s Nurseryland, vegetable seeds are a hot item there too.

“Seeds are definitely selling. More so than normal,” said manager Maaike Johnson.

She said customers aren’t necessarily saying why they’re buying, but they’re definitely also purchasing seed-starting products whether soil or peat pots.

“I think with everything that’s going on we can still plant a garden and go outside,” she said, pointing to the hand washing emphasized during the pandemic. “We can get our hands dirty and it’s okay. It’s good to be outside.”



