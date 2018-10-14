Image credit: contributed

Vehicle access to Kalamoir park closed until Oct. 19

Bike and pedestrian access will remain open

The vehicle access to Kalamoir Regional Park will be closed from Oct. 15 through Oct. 19.

The temporary closure is needed as crews will be removing vegetation along the steep slope above the park access off Collens Hill Road.

While the work is underway, the park will remain open to visitors on foot and bicycle. For their safety, visitors are asked to obey any barricades that are in place and follow the directions of work crews at the site.

The Regional District thanks park users for their support and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this project.

Those people visiting the park by vehicle are asked obey street parking regulations and park safely along Collens Hill Road so as not to block roads or the driveways of park neighbours.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@cord.bc.ca.

