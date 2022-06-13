Vehicle allegedly flees scene after crash in Kelowna

A car had to be towed from McCurdy Road in Kelowna after it was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run.
According to those on scene a vehicle hit another vehicle near McCurdy place just after 4 p.m.
One of the vehicles fled the scene, although it’s unclear why.
It’s unclear if anyone suffered any injuries in the incident.
RCMP was on scene.
