Vehicle associated with wanted West Kelowna man found in Vernon

West Kelowna RCMP says the vehicle associated to Dayton Lloyd McAlpine was recovered in Vernon.

On January 5th, 2022 the West Kelowna RCMP issued a media release asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a West Kelowna man, wanted in connection to a violent assault. The media release stated that Dayton Lloyd McAlpine was believed to be driving a 2009 white Ford Focus.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 5, Vernon RCMP officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3700-block of 27th Avenue.

A witness observed a male and female depart the vehicle on foot. Officers searched the area with assistance from Police Dog Services but did not locate the individuals. The vehicle was confirmed to be the 2009 white Ford Focus and has since been recovered.

The West Kelowna RCMP is still seeking information related to the whereabouts of Dayton Lloyd McAlpine. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

