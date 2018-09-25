Vehicle bursts into flames following crash in Kelowna

The two-vehicle collision happened at Banks Road and Harvey Avenue.

A vehicle caught fire after a two-vehicle collision at Harvey Avenue and Banks Road.

One lane of Banks Road is closed due to the crash.

Emergency crews are on scene.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. in the intersection of Harvey and Banks, and according to witness Tom Dyas, who was in a nearby building at the time of the accident, those at local business jumped into action to try and douse the flames after the vehicle caught fire.

Those involved in the accident reportedly did not go to hospital.

