A vehicle burst into flames on Sunday afternoon in Kelowna.

Fire crews responded to Ethel Street and Fuller Avenue in the afternoon of July 24, after reports of a vehicle in flames.

The vehicle was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

